Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 160,335 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Chubb worth $586,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $288.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.40 and a 200-day moving average of $262.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $204.15 and a 12 month high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

