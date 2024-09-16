Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Texas Instruments worth $772,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after buying an additional 636,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 706,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,444,000 after acquiring an additional 278,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $199.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

