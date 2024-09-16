Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,793,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Shares of TSLS stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $31.83.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
