Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,113 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 5.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $112,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $322,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $91,044,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $71,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,297,000 after purchasing an additional 506,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $131.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

