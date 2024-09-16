DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.61 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $216.19 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00211881 USD and is down -8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5,927,979.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

