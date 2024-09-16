Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $475.00 at TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $520.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.21.

DPZ opened at $402.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.29 and a 200-day moving average of $474.02. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

