Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Boosts Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $43,452.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,258 shares of company stock valued at $61,247 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE ASIX opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.92 million, a PE ratio of 914.97 and a beta of 1.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,134.04%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.