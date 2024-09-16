Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Trims Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190,175 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Loews worth $29,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Loews by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at $548,227,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,227,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Stock Up 0.3 %

Loews stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

