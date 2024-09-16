DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045,934.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,220,537 shares of company stock worth $44,784,070 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

