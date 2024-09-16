DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Up 4.8%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.82. 209,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 302,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1126 dividend. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

