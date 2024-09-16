Dynex Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $29.57 million and approximately $793,260.26 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 95,418,771 coins and its circulating supply is 95,419,827 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 95,408,567.5305205. The last known price of Dynex is 0.31925736 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $752,770.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.