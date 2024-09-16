Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,795 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 39.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 71,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,122 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 464,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 37,235 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $21.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.1523 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

