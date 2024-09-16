Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $306.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ecolab traded as high as $253.57 and last traded at $253.35, with a volume of 559755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.54.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.61 and a 200-day moving average of $235.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.