Edison International’s (EIX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EIX. Guggenheim raised their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

EIX stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

