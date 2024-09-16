El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 46.6% in August

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $8.66.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than El Puerto de Liverpool
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- What are earnings reports?
- NVIDIA May Send Chips to Saudi Arabia – Should You Sell the News?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.