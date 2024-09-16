El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 46.6% in August

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

Recommended Stories

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

