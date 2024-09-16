Elastos Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.41 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $509,139.81 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,671,924 coins and its circulating supply is 22,266,963 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

