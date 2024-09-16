Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.76

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

