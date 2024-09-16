ELIS Price Reaches $0.10 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. ELIS has a total market cap of $20.25 million and $10,967.91 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009418 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,849.67 or 1.00067474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09928276 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,127.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.