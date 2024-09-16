Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EMP.A. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.14.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.48. Empire has a 52 week low of C$31.45 and a 52 week high of C$41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total value of C$108,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. Also, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. Insiders sold a total of 14,294 shares of company stock worth $504,880 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

