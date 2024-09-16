Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.19

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 15200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EDN

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.