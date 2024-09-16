Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.1% Higher

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.19. 1,704,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,294,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

