enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 119,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter worth about $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in enGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,095,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of enGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get enGene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENGN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

enGene Stock Performance

enGene stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,947. enGene has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $299.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 42.80 and a current ratio of 19.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that enGene will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.