Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Up 31.0% in August

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Get Entegris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Entegris by 0.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,676,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Entegris by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,763,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,311,000 after buying an additional 132,447 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.