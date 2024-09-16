Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Environmental Waste International Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.20.
About Environmental Waste International
Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.
