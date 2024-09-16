EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.10

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 1358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

