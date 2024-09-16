Evercore ISI Increases Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target to $6.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

BDN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 300,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,153,000 after buying an additional 540,658 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,610,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

