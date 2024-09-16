Evercore ISI Increases CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $53.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,316,000 after purchasing an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,191,000 after buying an additional 1,205,097 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,692,000 after buying an additional 615,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

