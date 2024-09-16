Evercore ISI Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $114.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

WELL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.38. 523,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 159.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Welltower has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $131.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Welltower by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,355 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

