Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.1 days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:EVTZF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 938. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

