Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $130.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $113.08 and last traded at $112.02. Approximately 2,397,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,795,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.15.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 62,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $441.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

