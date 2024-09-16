F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $553,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

