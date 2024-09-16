Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Buys Shares of 700 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.