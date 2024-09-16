Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Takes $82,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $697.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.00 and a 200-day moving average of $637.88. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The company has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

