Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Short Interest Up 29.8% in August

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

FBYD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.45. 9,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

