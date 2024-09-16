FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Increased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 3.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $286.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

