Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.77

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.77 and last traded at $84.08, with a volume of 131467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

