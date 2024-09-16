Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITBO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. 18,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $23.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

