Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBI opened at $26.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

