Financial Life Advisors Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Financial Life Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.10% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,127,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.