Financial Life Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Life Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,268,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.46 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

