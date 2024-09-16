Financial Life Advisors Sells 1,157 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Life Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $126.02 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

