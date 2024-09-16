Financial Life Advisors Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VB opened at $230.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

