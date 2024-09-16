Financial Perspectives Inc Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Perspectives Inc lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

