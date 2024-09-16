Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 152 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Financial Perspectives Inc lowered its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter valued at $776,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Centerspace by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Centerspace Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CSR opened at $75.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

