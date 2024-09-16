First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.44

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.44 and last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 11327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCR.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.71.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

