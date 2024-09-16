First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $30.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.