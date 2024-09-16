First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 207,860 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FAAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.15. 18,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2352 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

