First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.07

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 17033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.