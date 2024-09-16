First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.07

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 17033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,590,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

