First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Up 30.7% in August

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ QQEW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.10. 52,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,666. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
