First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of FIW opened at $105.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $108.69.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

